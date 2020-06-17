Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,072 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.08 and its 200 day moving average is $126.77. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 7,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $981,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,067,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,662 shares of company stock worth $7,077,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

