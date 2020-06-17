Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $186,000 Investment in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,739 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RF opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

