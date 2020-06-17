Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 736,872 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.08. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 391.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

