Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $598,000 in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,998 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.74.

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

