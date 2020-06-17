Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $595,000 in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,721 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

