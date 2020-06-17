Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $349,000 in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,291 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 176.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,344,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,246.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Materials stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Summit Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Longbow Research lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.