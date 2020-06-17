Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $868,000 Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 84.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137,845 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.93.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

