Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 270,563 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,210 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,777 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,957,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.