Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WST stock opened at $210.48 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $221.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

