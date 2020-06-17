Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,444.32 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,389.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,345.98. The company has a market capitalization of $987.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

