Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Allegion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. William Blair began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.