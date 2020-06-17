Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.96 and last traded at $113.39, approximately 97,412 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 410,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.99.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.69.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $11,590,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,749,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,422,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $819,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

