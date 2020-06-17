Alithya Group (ALYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alithya Group stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

Several brokerages have commented on ALYA. Cormark lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

