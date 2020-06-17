Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $23,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at $148,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

