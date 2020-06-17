Alan Stewart Purchases 62 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Alan Stewart bought 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £139.50 ($177.55).

Alan Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Alan Stewart bought 58 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £136.88 ($174.21).

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 225.80 ($2.87) on Wednesday. Tesco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 203.70 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 332.67 ($4.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 232.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 239.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $2.65. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 280 ($3.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 275 ($3.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 284.40 ($3.62).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

