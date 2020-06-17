Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Trading 2.8% Higher

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.96, 110,330 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 142,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.75.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 137.41%.

In other Akerna news, CEO Jessica Billingsley sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amy A. Poinsett Revocable Livi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,325,802 shares in the company, valued at $13,258,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KERN. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 50.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 61.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

