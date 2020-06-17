AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,869,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,735,066 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $30,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,471,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,598,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,413,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Shares of AGNC opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

