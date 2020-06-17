AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.77

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 2445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Separately, ValuEngine cut AGM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get AGM Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.