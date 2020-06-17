Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.62.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.14. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $1.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.85% and a negative net margin of 205.20%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 188.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $179,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

