Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134,445 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of Agilent Technologies worth $61,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,971,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,441,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

