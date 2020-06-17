Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$37.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.14.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$27.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.30. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$15.00 and a 52 week high of C$57.00. The stock has a market cap of $504.69 million and a P/E ratio of -10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.11.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$229.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Stephen Maslechko purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.45 per share, with a total value of C$55,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$158,700.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

