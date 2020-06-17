Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $368.00 to $474.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adobe traded as high as $411.72 and last traded at $406.54, with a volume of 8332500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $406.54.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.50.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,698 shares of company stock worth $5,772,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

