Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Dawson James

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was upgraded by Dawson James to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Dawson James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.18% from the stock’s current price.

ADMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.62 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.34% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 292,580 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

