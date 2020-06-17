Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) PT Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

ADN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Shares of TSE:ADN opened at C$14.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $241.80 million and a PE ratio of 13.90. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of C$11.11 and a 52 week high of C$18.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.24.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.58). The business had revenue of C$31.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.