Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Trading Up 1.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Acadia Realty Trust traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.33, 27,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 878,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AKR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.52%. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

