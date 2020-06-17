5,123 Shares in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,786,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,882,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 638.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,971,000 after acquiring an additional 457,677 shares during the last quarter.

COUP stock opened at $247.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.17. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $171,017.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $121,761.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $87,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,468.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,035 shares of company stock worth $32,295,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.25.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

