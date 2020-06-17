4,915 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $50,532,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 4,129.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 166,285 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,098,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140,343 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,943,000.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.49.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.50. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.