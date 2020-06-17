49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.08

49 North Resources Inc (CVE:FNR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $3.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.54, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

49 North Resources Company Profile (CVE:FNR)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for 49 North Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 49 North Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.