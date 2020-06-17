2,772 Shares in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $196.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.94.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

