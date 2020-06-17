227,616 Shares in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 227,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,309,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chegg by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after buying an additional 2,520,328 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chegg by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,487,000 after buying an additional 2,460,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,327,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,174,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,821,000 after buying an additional 1,196,589 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $138,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,026,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,990,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on Chegg from $62.25 to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.35.

Shares of CHGG opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -549.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Chegg’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

