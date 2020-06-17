18,898 Shares in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 66,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 192.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,874,000 after buying an additional 1,335,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $90,841,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 174.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,886,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,731,000 after buying an additional 1,834,464 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 308,410.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 30,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

