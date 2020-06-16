Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Bart Swanson Sells 3,000 Shares

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $239.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $239.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,406.00 and a beta of -1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.14.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.