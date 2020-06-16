Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Short Interest Update

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the May 14th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $41,437.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $272,077. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get ZIX alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 106.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 32,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ZIX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ZIX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.50 million, a P/E ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. ZIX has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZIXI shares. TheStreet cut ZIX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.