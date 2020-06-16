Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Update

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 14th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Zillow Group stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Zillow Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 38,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 273,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

