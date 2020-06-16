Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $259.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $278.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

