Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,591 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.45% of Zebra Technologies worth $43,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $9.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.04. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.09. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $278.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $389,182.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,384.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

