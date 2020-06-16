Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.83.

BNS opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6555 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

