Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Balchem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Balchem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Balchem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.50.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $90.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $113.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.87 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.20%. Balchem’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Balchem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Balchem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Balchem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

