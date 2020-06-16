Zacks Investment Research Lowers WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley lowered WideOpenWest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upgraded WideOpenWest from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.79.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.65. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.