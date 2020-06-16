Zacks Investment Research Lowers National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Benchmark downgraded National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $246.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.02. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 236,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $657,647.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,896,343 shares of company stock worth $7,796,186. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.