Zacks Investment Research Lowers GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley downgraded GP Strategies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut their target price on GP Strategies from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GP Strategies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.

NYSE GPX opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $134.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $128.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GP Strategies news, EVP Russell L. Becker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $32,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,792.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GP Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in GP Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in GP Strategies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in GP Strategies by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

