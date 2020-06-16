Zacks Investment Research Lowers EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Separately, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.68.

EMKR opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.92% and a negative net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $23.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in EMCORE by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in EMCORE by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

