Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $39.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Yeti traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 8753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Kelley bought 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $49,914.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 965,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,061,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,193,075 shares of company stock valued at $399,822,895. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 56.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after buying an additional 1,318,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 25.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.93.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yeti (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

