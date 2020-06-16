Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 123.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,926 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Yeti worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,317,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yeti by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 932,666 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yeti by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 677,769 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,387,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,410,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Kelley acquired 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 5,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $216,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,193,075 shares of company stock valued at $399,822,895. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yeti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.93.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yeti Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

