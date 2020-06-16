X-Coin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (XCO)

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. X-Coin has a total market cap of $10,629.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, X-Coin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000084 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin Coin Profile

XCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. X-Coin’s official website is x-coin.info . X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling X-Coin

X-Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

