W&T Offshore (WTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:WTI traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.10.

WTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

