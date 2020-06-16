Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Worthington Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.20. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 1,500 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Worthington Industries by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

