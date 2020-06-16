Wilmar International’s (BYCBF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wilmar International in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Shares of BYCBF opened at $1,952.00 on Friday. Wilmar International has a 52-week low of $1,860.00 and a 52-week high of $2,251.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,931.01.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, and fillings. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training centre services. The company serves food manufacturers and artisans, as well as professional users of chocolate, including chocolatiers, pastry chefs, or bakers; and products for vending machines.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.