William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra raised their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $52.80 on Monday. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,522,000 after acquiring an additional 734,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after buying an additional 106,458 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Syneos Health by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Syneos Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.