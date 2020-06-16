William Blair Comments on Re/Max Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RMAX)

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Re/Max in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 12th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Re/Max’s FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Re/Max alerts:

RMAX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens upgraded Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Re/Max presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. Re/Max has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $570.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Re/Max had a return on equity of 49.97% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Re/Max’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.